An honest police officer by the name of Constable Prince Fordjour has been greatly rewarded for his integrity

At a brief event that was held with iconic professionals in both the police service and Stanbic Bank in attendance, Constable Fordjour was presented GHc 11,000 (N759,662) and other packages

This was after the honest officer returned GHc 2,000 (N138,120) that has been discharged mistakenly by an ATM

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Constable Prince Fordjour, a young Ghanaian police officer has been heavily rewarded after he returned an amount of GHc 2,000 (N138,120) which he found lying at the ATM by mistake.

At a ceremony at the Police Headquarters on July 16, 2021, the police officer was hugely rewarded for his honesty with a total cash price of GHc 11,000 (N759,662) and other souvenirs.

A breakdown of their reward package

Recounting the honest gesture on their verified Facebook handle, the Ghana Police Service mentioned that the officer was being rewarded not only for the amount involved but for his integrity.

In all, the constable received an investment fund of GHc 4,000 (N276,240); a gift voucher of GHc 1,000 (N69,060), a current account credited with GHc 1,000 (N69,060) and corporate souvenirs of the Stanbic Bank.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh who was also pleased with Constable Fordjour's action also presented him with a cash amount of GHc 5,000 (N345,300).

These monies put together resulted in the GHc 11,000 (N759, 662).

Constable Prince Fordjour Being Awarded 11,000 for Returning GHc 2,000 Discharged by ATM Credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: UGC

Constable Prince Fordjour has since received massive praises on social media.

Kwaku Eddie said:

That's a great news! Promote the Cops!!

Man Kralo added:

Good move. I know say If ebi my brother wey see the money anka by now e take stake sporty bet.

Kwame Badu-Boateng commented:

Well done my brother. Favour will follow u wherever you go. Continue to be honest and I promise u shall never lack

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Police honour two officers who rejected N1 million bribe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian police had honoured two officers who rejected N1 million bribe.

Legit.ng gathered that in a statement by the police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, on Friday, March 26, said the honest officers were serving on the task force of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) in the state when they were offered the bribe.

He noted that in the course of their operation, they received information that expired goods worth billions of naira were kept in a warehouse in the Kano metropolis. Kiyawa said:

“The task force team stormed the warehouse, where one million naira was offered them as a bribe. They rejected the bribe, recovered the expired goods, the money as an exhibit and arrested the suspect."

Source: Legit.ng