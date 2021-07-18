The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 under the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on Saturday, July 17, placed six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert Amid fears of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legit.ng gathered that the SGF, Boss Mustapha, in a statement he issued warned other states of the federation to increase their level of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

He also cautioned Nigerians to be mindful of the likelihood of the wider spread of the coronavirus as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir on Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, 21.

The following are the states put on red alert by the federal government:

1. Lagos

2. Oyo

3. Rivers.

4. Kaduna

5. Kano

6. Plateau

7. FCT

The SGF also said the government would sustain the current restrictive measures against travelers from countries including India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa.

The statement read:

“Following the confirmation of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the rising number of infections and hospitalisations in the country, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has put six states and the Federal Capital Territory on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the pandemic.

“The PSC, however, warns that all states of the federation should heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the renowned greater ease of spread of the Delta variant. These steps are critical as we begin to see worrisome early signs of increasing cases in Nigeria."

