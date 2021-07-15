There is no denying that the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic is spreading to more states in Nigeria

Calabar, Cross River - The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) has announced the death of Odii Stanley, a senior registrar in the Department of Anaesthesiology.

Stanley, according to a statement from the UCTH, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, July 14, The Cable reports.

The institution said late Stanley died of COVID-19 complications (Photo: University of Calabar Teaching Hospital)

A statement from the organisation on the doctor's death read:

“On behalf of the entire membership of ARD UCTH, I regret to bring to your notice the untimely demise of Dr Odii Stanley.

“Until his death, he was a Senior Registrar in the Department of Anaesthesiology. We lost him yesterday morning to complications of COVID-19. “May his gentle soul find eternal repose in Abraham’s bosom.”

COVID-19 Third Wave: UNILAG shuts hostels indefinitely, asks students to vacate school

Meanwhile, following the discovery of what appeared as the third wave of COVID-19 on its campus, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) had shut down the student hostels.

The management also approved that lectures for the rest of the semester should be delivered virtually with effect from July 26.

Legit.ng gathered that the decision was reached at an emergency senate meeting held on Wednesday, July 14, at the J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium on the campus.

The students were directed to vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday, July 15. COVID-19

A member of the university’s senate confirmed the decision was unavoidable following the rising cases of coronavirus infection on the campus.

The source reportedly said:

“The Senate at its meeting held today considered the situation of third wave of COVID-19 in Lagos state and its implications for the university. The Senate resolved that all students should vacate the halls of residence immediately."

According to the report, the spokesperson for UNILAG, Nonye Oguama, did not pick the calls as her telephone line was engaged.

