Intimacy products seller Jaruma has got social media buzzing with reactions over a video she shared on her page

The entrepreneur who has formed a bond with actress, Regina Daniels was spotted with the Nollywood star and her mum

A lot of Nigerians have dragged Jaruma who proudly off her big behind which she claims has been worked on

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has been occasionally dragged for associating with controversial intimacy products seller, Jaruma Empire, but it has not stopped their relationship.

Just recently, Jaruma shared a video of herself with the actress and her filmmaker mother. The ladies stood by a car as they engaged in a short discussion.

Nigerians react to Jaruma's recent video Photo credit: @jaruma_empire

Jaruma's physical appearance drew attention away from Regina who was bragging about a good quality she got from her mother even though she (Jaruma) was backing her up.

The kayanmata seller from her caption insinuated that she had her behind worked on but it assumed a funny shape in the skin-tight trousers she wore.

She wrote:

"THIS VIDEO WAS 2 WEEKS AGO. PS - if u want to know Jaruma’s big bum bum plastic surgeon. Phone consultation with Jaruma is N250,000 & face to face consultation with Jaruma is N500,000"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Different hilarious comments and reactions were sighted on Jaruma's post, a lot of people did not understand her shape.

Sleekdido:

"You should get a refund."

Oluwamulti:

"Which kind yansh b dis. Smh. pls re-arrange it ma, just passing anyways."

Joyceroyals_:

"Your liposuction doctor no try."

Jayp_accessories1:

"Them no arrange the yansh well. You need a refund."

Omoges_place:

"Na obioma construct jaruma yarnsh ni."

Jaruma delivers goods worth 5m to Regina Daniels

Actress, Regina Daniels took to her page on Instagram with a video showing the moment Jaruma personally delivered ‘kayanmata’ products worth about N5 million to her.

The two ladies were spotted cheerfully filming themselves on camera as they talked about the intimacy enhancement products.

Regina bought three waist beads at the price of N500k each and she also bought a box of chocolate among other things.

Source: Legit