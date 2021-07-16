Northern state lawmakers have reportedly said the north should still produce President Buhari's successor in 2023

According to the lawmakers, the southern region has ruled for 14 years while the north would have only ruled for 10 years when Buhari leaves in 2023

The lawmakers also supported Yahaya Bello's presidential ambition, saying the Kogi governor has all it takes to rule Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Northern state legislators have reportedly said the north deserves to retain the presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari's exit in 2023.

The lawmakers argued on Thursday, July 15, that the southern region has ruled for 14 years while the north would have ruled for 10 years at the end of President Buhari’s tenure, Leadership reported.

Northern state lawmakers have allegedly backed Governor Yahaya Bello's presidential ambition. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that they assembled in Abuja on the auspices of advocacy for the 2023 presidential ambition of Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

They asked the Kogi governor to intensify his consultation for the number one political position in the country.

The meeting was attended by four delegates each from all the states in the northern part of the country.

Support Bello's 2023 presidential ambition - Kogi speaker

The Speaker of the Kogi state House of Assembly and convener of the meeting, Matthew Kolawole, called on the participants to support the 2023 presidential aspiration of Governor Bello, The Cable stated.

He spoke about the youthful energy and requisite cognate experience possessed by the Kogi governor, saying they are needed for the development of Nigeria.

The lawmakers were asked to commence advocating and consulting their constituents and stakeholders on Governor Bello's presidential aspiration.

Leadership reported that they allegedly all resolved that Governor Yahaya Bello "is competent and indeed has cognate experience for the exalted office."

17 southern governors unite on 2023 presidency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that governors of the 17 southern states unanimously insisted that the next president of the country must come from the region.

This was part of the decisions the governors reached at their meeting on Monday, July 5, in Lagos.

This decision, if it comes to fruition, would effectively end the ambition of some top politicians from the north who are believed to be eyeing the 2023 presidency.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Things will be okay if Tibubu becomes president - Joe Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe, the special adviser to Lagos state governor on drainage and water resources, has said "things will be okay" if Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes the president of Nigeria.

Igbokwe, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said this while fielding questions in an interview with BBC Pidgin.

Asked if he sees Tinubu, an APC national leader, as a potential president, he said:

"If he becomes the president of this country, things will be okay. Things will be fine. He's a builder. He laid the foundation for the growth of Lagos. And Lagos is now the fifth-largest economy in Africa. So, he can deliver."

Source: Legit.ng