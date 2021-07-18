A video of Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh’s family has surfaced in the online community and gotten people talking

The clip captured the moment Tonto’s man, Prince Kpokpogri, joined her to show support for her son Andre at his graduation ceremony

Fans of the movie star who came across the clip showered good remarks on the man for playing a fatherly role for Tonto’s son

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has a lot to be grateful for as she recently witnessed the graduation ceremony of her son, Andre.

The doting mum flooded her Instagram page with the young man posing with a special graduation cake that was made for him.

Actress Tonto Dikeh’s and lover at son's graduation. Photo: @tontolet/@thetattleroomng

In the caption, Tonto mentioned how proud Andre has made her and prayed for the little man to continue enjoying God’s favours in life.

Check out the post below:

Tonto’s man spotted at son’s graduation ceremony

Another video clip that surfaced on social media captured the moment Tonto was joined by her lover, Prince Kpokpogri, on the stage after Andre was called to receive his certificate.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Tonto’s family

As expected, the video stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community with some people praising Tonto’s man for playing a fatherly role in her son’s life.

Read what people had to say below:

afriqexpressions said:

"That's her husband and her son's step-dad, God bless all great ♂️step parents out there. We luv to see it."

phinemandy said:

"As papa abandon his responsibility nah the real man steps up."

temrachcreation said:

"Thank you prince God bless you the boy will grow up to know you for good in Jesus mighty name Amen."

courtneybuju said:

"He's a real man."

_iamgoodluck said:

"Awwwwnso sweet."

Tonto marks father’s birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the actress recently took to social media to shower accolades on her father on his birthday.

Tonto’s daddy clocked 73 on July 9, 2021, and she made sure the day did not pass by unnoticed.

The movie star explained how he is the best father and mother a person can wish for and how she is working on a gift for him.

