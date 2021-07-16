Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to answer a curious person who wanted to know more about her figure

The mother of one didn't mince words as she revealed the Nigerian doctor who worked on her body

The actress' followers took to her comment section to hail her as a fan noted that she is the minister of sincerity

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

In a society that frowns at body enhancement, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is one of the few celebrities that is vocal about going through the procedure.

The single mother of one doesn't seem to care what anybody thinks about it as she continues to show off her banging body.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Tonto Dikeh compares a throwback photo with her current look. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Tonto Dikeh shows off her banging body

As if going down on a memory lane, the actress shared a photo of how her body used to look before she went under the knife. Tonto was dressed in a black dress as she posed for the camera.

The photo next to it showed a Tonto with a fuller body. She donned a yellow-gold skirt and a black top to match as she posed with a wide smile for the camera.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actress said someone asked her why she enhanced her body and she decided to share her post as a response. She also revealed the doctor who worked on her.

Check out her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

veeveerich:

"Minister of SINCÈRITY AND HAPPINESS!!!"

______queensheeba:

"Lol I hope with these few points of mine, I've been able to convince and not confuse you."

dexyuk:

"I am a man but I am definitely going for my own."

rzayzay:

"My only concern here is after the work is done, do u carry scars?"

princessgold636:

"WITH OR WITHOUT IT YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL."

beverly_beauty_:

"U needed it boo."

oluchi.chijioke.5059:

"Even as I don't like am, I think it was the best for you."

konongoprincess:

"You can never shame the shameless. Mami we love u still."

BBNaija Nina works on her body

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star shared a video from her hospital in Miami.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the reality star who clocked 25 recently showed off her room, and her colleague Khloe was also there to check on her.

According to Khloe, Nina's new body is a great sight to behold.

Source: Legit.ng News