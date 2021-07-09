Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, recently took to social media to shower accolades on her father on his birthday

The movie star’s daddy clocked 73 on July 9, 2021, and she made sure the day did not pass by unnoticed

Tonto explained how he is the best father and mother a person can wish for and how she is working on a gift for him

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian movie star, Tonto Dikeh’s father turned 73 on July 9, 2021, and she took to social media to give him all his flowers.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the film star posted a photo of herself with her father sharing a friendly peck on the lips.

In the caption of her post, she explained how they have always been best friends. According to her, people can call them Tom and Jerry.

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her father on his 73rd birthday. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Not stopping there, Tonto went ahead to reiterate her love for her old man and also say that she was working towards a reward for him.

Her post reads in part:

“I love you baby. You are the best father/mother I could ever pray for. I don’t take your sacrifice you made for Me for granted.

"I AM WORKING TOWARDS GIVING YOU A REWARD, just don’t stop praying for me...

"Love you DADDY.”

See screenshots of her post below:

Tonto Dikeh showered her father with sweet words on his birthday. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

Fans of the actress took to her comment section to join her in celebrating her father. Read what some of them had to say below:

Tastebudzng:

"Happy birthday to your Dad. Wishing him many, many more glorious years. Amen."

Oyinboprincess:

"Happy 73rd Birthday Daddy Tonto.. . May your blessings be abundant! Wishing you LLNP ❤️."

Ucheelendu:

"Happy birthday Dad.. u raised a king and you shall reap a kings reward in Jesus name. Amen❤️."

Xencybabe:

"Happy Birthday to an amazing Father, you stood by Tonto through it all. Thank you for being her standby."

Nice one.

Fans react to photos of Tonto with her bae Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh recently left fans in awe after she showcased her emotional side while speaking lovingly about the new man in her life, Prince Kpokpogri.

Just recently, photos from Prince Kpokpogri’s birthday party went viral on social media and fans had a lot to say owing to how loved up he and Tonto looked together.

In one of the snaps, the movie star was seen shedding tears as her man embraced her. In another photo, they shared a sweet kiss as Tonto presented him with the brand new car she got for him as a birthday gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit