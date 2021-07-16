The United States embassy in Nigeria on Friday, July 16, announced that it will not be opened for about a week

This, according to the embassy, is one of its security measures adopted as attacks by gunmen in Nigeria are increasing

The embassy informed US citizens to call its duty officers within the period in cases of emergency

Abuja - As the level of insecurity rises across Nigeria, the United States (US) has said that it will be reducing its public operations starting from Friday, July 16 till Friday, July 23.

On its Facebook page, the foreign embassy explained that the decision is part of its security precautions.

It added that since there will be holidays in the country on Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, its offices will be closed for both days, Punch reports.

Speaking further, the embassy said services that will be affected include routine American citizen services, visas, and the education advising center, The Cable also reported.

It said:

“July 20 and July 21 are local holidays and the Embassy is scheduled to be closed to the public on those days. The embassy plans to resume full public operations on Monday, July 26. Services affected include routine American citizen services, visas, and the Education Advising Center.

“US Citizens who experience an emergency may contact the duty officer through the Embassy switchboard on +234 (9) 461-4000, then press zero.”

