Notorious bandit and crime lord Abdullahi Ummi has been killed by operatives of the Nigeria police in Katsina state

According to the police command spokesman, the crime lord was killed during a gun battle with its officer

The bandit who hailed from Gullu, a Hamlet in a forest in Yankwashi local government of Jigawa met his waterloo on Thursday, July 15

Katsina state - The police command in Katsina state has confirmed the killing of one ‘Abdullahi Ummi’, who is said to be a notorious bandit.

The Guardian reports that the news of the death of Ummi was revealed by the police command spokesma, SP. Gambo Isa, in Katsina on Thursday, July 15.

A deadly bandits' leader has been killed by the Nigerian Police Force. Photo credit

According to Isa, the 50-year-old from Gullu, a Hamlet in a forest in Yankwashi local government of Jigawa had kidnapped an elderly woman, Hajiya Hassana Zubairu.

The spokesman explained that based on credible intelligence information the criminal was trailed into the forest.

Isa according to The Sun said Ummi was killed in a gun battle While trying to escape in a motor cycle with the kidnapped old woman.

Police kill bandit kingpin in Zamfara state

Earlier, the Zamfara police command revealed that a bandit has been eliminated. The criminal was the leader of a group in the state.

He was killed during a patrol by officers attached to operation Puff Adder II. This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by Mohammed Shehu, spokesman of the state police command.

He said a motorcycle, a military uniform, and an AK-47 rifle were also recovered during the operation.

Nigerian Air Force kills notorious bandit leader Rufa’i Maikaji

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state government has confirmed the killing of one ‘Rufai Maikaji’, who is said to be a notorious bandit with over a hundred fighters under his command.

The news of the death of Maikaji was revealed through a statement issued by the Kaduna state commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and seen by Legit.ng.

According to the statement, Maikaji and dozens of his fighters were neutralized during air interdictions around the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi local government area of the state. of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

