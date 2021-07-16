Jada Pinkett Smith‘s new hairstyle had social media sharing their views and people went in with zero chill

Jada shared a picture of her bald head on social media alongside a snap she took when she had a full head of hair

Social media users went all in praising and commending her new look, some even welcomed her on the new journey

Jada Pinkett Smith decided to shave it all off, and her new shiny head has caused quite the debate on social media.

Taking to social media to show off her new look, Jada did a little ‘how it started vs how it is going’ post. It was a really bold move, no pun intended LOL!

Jada Pinkett Smith shaved all of her hair off and it has some feeling like this might not have been the best move. Image: @jadapinkettsmith.

Source: Instagram

Jada posted:

While Jada is owning the freedom of having shaved her hair off, her fans on Instagram gassed her up.

Here are just a few of the opinions that were passed:

Gammynorris:

"Either way the beauty shine thru!'

Mstinalawson:

"The old saying "you could shave your head and still look beautiful " certainly applies here"

Janninemusic:

"Welcome on the journey queen."

Jada Pinkett Smith pleaded with 2pac not to beat Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith's seemingly innocuous 50th birthday tribute to Tupac Shakur spiraled out of control. Some new information came to light and it appeared that she asked Pac not to beat up Will Smith.

On June 16, countless artists and fans paid tribute to the late hip-hop icon, who would have been 50 years old if he hadn't been shot in 1996 at the age of 25.

The Red Table Talk hostess, on the other hand, dominated social media with a never-before-seen poem written by her famous friend.

Source: Legit.ng