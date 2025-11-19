Olise Metuh at 60: Foundation Gets N10m To Bail Offenders, Assist Widows

The Olisa Metuh Initiative donated ₦10 million to support bailable offenders and widows as part of activities marking Metuh’s 60th birthday

A week-long series of charity events was unveiled including visits, medical outreach, donations and community empowerment projects

The Legend Golden Care Foundation said the gesture was life-changing and would impact vulnerable people across Nigeria

The Olisa Metuh Initiative has donated ₦10 million to the Legend Golden Care Foundation as part of activities marking the 60th birthday of former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, coming up on 28 November 2025.

Presenting the cheque in Abuja on Wednesday, November 19, Dr Ikenna Ubah, who represented the Initiative, said the contribution was made by Metuh’s friends, family and associates.

According to him, the donation reflected Metuh’s request that no newspaper adverts be placed for his birthday, but that resources be channelled into charitable causes instead.

“This donation is a collective act of love. Chief Metuh insisted that his birthday should be marked with service to humanity rather than publicity," Ubah said.

Funds to support offenders and widows

The ₦10 million support will be used to pay fines for selected bailable offenders and provide assistance to widows in difficult circumstances.

According to Ubah, the gesture is the first in a week-long series of charity activities designed to commemorate Metuh’s 60th birthday.

Week-long charity events planned

The programme will begin with courtesy visits to traditional rulers in Nnewi on 25 November.

This will be followed by charity visits to the Old Priests’ Home, a Destitute Home and a Motherless Babies’ Home on 26 November.

A major medical outreach will hold on 27 November at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi.

The Initiative will also donate materials to the Nnewi Correctional Centre and commission a rehabilitated borehole and a skill acquisition centre.

Metuh’s 60th birthday on 28 November will feature a Holy Mass, the launch of a new skill acquisition programme for youths and women, and empowerment initiatives for widows, traders, artisans and the elderly. Food items and health aids will also be distributed.

The celebrations will conclude with a thanksgiving service at Guiding Light Assembly, Abuja, on 30 November.

Foundation describes donation as “life-changing”

Patricia Akor, Programmes Manager at the Legend Golden Care Foundation, expressed appreciation for the gesture, saying it would make a significant impact nationwide.

She added that the partnership demonstrates the power of targeted humanitarian support.

