The court has asked the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, to steer clear of the Elegushi of the Ikate Kingdom in Lagos, Oba Shaheed Ademola Elegushi

Oba Elegushi had made the plea through his counsel over a fundamental rights case reported by a property firm

In his judgement, Justice Gafar Safari ruled that the order subsists pending the determination of a fundamental rights

TBS, Lagos - Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has been barred from arresting the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom in Lagos, Oba Shaheed Ademola Elegushi and two others.

The Nation reports that the order was given on Thursday, July 15, by a Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) area of the state.

A high court in Lagos has barred the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba from arresting Oba Elegushi. Credit: Nigerian Police.

Legit.ng gathered that the presiding judge, Justice Gafar Safari ruled the order subsists pending the hearing and determination of a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by them.

The judge made the order in a suit by the monarch and two members of the Elegushi royal family – Chief Abdulahi Elegushi and Prince Akeem Elegushi – accusing the defendants of harassment, manhunt and attempt to arrest them over a civil land matter.

The royal family also accused the respondents of an alleged plot to grab land belonging to the family at the Eti-Osa local government area.

According to the report, joined alongside the IGP are Bela Vista Property and Development Company Ltd; deputy commissioner of police, Kolo Yusuf; DSP Ibrahim Agu; one Supol Udofia and Lagos attorney-general and commissioner for justice as the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th respondents respectively.

Monarch says respondents want to grab his family's land

According to the report, at the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, July 15, the monarch and his co-applicants, through their lawyer, Adepeju Omotayo, informed the judge that the police had sent its men to Ikate seeking to arrest them to frustrate the case before the court.

The judge adjourned till August 17 for the hearing.

Oba Elegushi asks police to suspend probe over fundamental human rights suit

