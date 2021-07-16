The appeal filed by Andrew Yakubu, the former group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, has been struck out

Yakubu had approached the court after EFCC operatives raided his Kaduna residence and recovered the sum of $9.8m and £74,000

The apex court on Thursday, July 15, dismissed the appeal based on the notice of discontinuance filed by the former NNPC boss

It appears the former Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) group managing director has lost his bid to retrieve money seized from him.

The Punch reports that the Supreme Court on Thursday, July 15, dismissed an appeal he filed that sought to challenge the forfeiture of the sum of $9.7m and £74,000 seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from his house in Kaduna state.

The apex court in a five-man panel, presided over by Justice Mary Odili, dismissed the appeal based on the notice of discontinuance Yakubu filed through his counsel Ahmed Raji (SAN), The Cable added.

Raji informed the court that on Wednesday, July 14, he had filed a notice to discontinue the appeal.

Former NNPC boss claims money found in his house are gifts

Earlier, Yakubu had explained the alleged source of the over N3.8 billion found in his home.

The former NNPC boss said 98% of the $9,772,800 and £74,000 cash recovered from a safe in his house in Kaduna state are gifts from well-wishers.

He also claimed that the remaining two percent is from the savings he made from the estacode he received while in office.

The ex-GMD of NNPC confirmed that the money in a safe which is referred to in counts three and four of the charge against him was recovered from his home.

