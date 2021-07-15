Comedian AY has taken to his social media page to grieve over the death of Mathematics crooner Sound Sultan

AY remembered their last interaction at the Headies Award night and how he wished he had stayed a little longer with him

The comedian then prayed that his beautiful memories would be a blessing to his wife and children.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Days after the sudden death of legendary singer Sound Sultan was announced, comedian AY Makun has finally gathered the courage to pay a tribute to the late singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Comedian AY shares a photo with the late Sound Sultan. Photos: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

AY Makin pays tribute to Sound Sultan

The comedian shared a photo he took with the late Sound Sultan and ID Cabasa at the last Headies Award show. According to AY, Sultan insisted on taking the photo with him.

He said:

"Only if I knew this was going to be the last time...I would have stayed a little longer and gist a whole lot more. @soundsultan You asked for this picture to be taken, and now it is my only last memory of you."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

sugarberry_bae:

"It hurts differently."

promise_mary_:

"God knows the best sir."

gloriaoluchiosadebe:

"Till now, I still cannot believe it."

iam_embassy1:

"God understand all even when we think is not good enough. We should live like we will die the next day...May his soul rest in peace."

Ebuka mourns Sound Sultan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebuka held back tears as he paid an emotional tribute to Sound Sultan.

The TV host started out with his earliest memory of Sound Sultan and how he had missed a test in school because he wanted to watch the singer perform at the French Cultural Centre in 2003/2004.

Ebuka continued that they ended up becoming good friends, neighbours, attended family events together and even went to the same gym for about three years.

The father of two said it was really disheartening and heartbreaking to hear about the death of his dear friend and sent his condolences to the late singer’s family.

Source: Legit.ng