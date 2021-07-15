There is hope among southeasterners that if an Igbo man or woman becomes Nigeria's next president, things will be better for everyone

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo conveyed the same enthusiasm in a statement released on Wednesday, July 14

According to the southeast group, the Igbo presidency will focus on education, security, and economy

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has opened up on its plans for Nigeria if a president of the southeast extraction emerges during the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 14, the secretary-general of the Chidi Ibeh faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi, said that if the Igbo presidency dream comes to fruition, the troubling issue of insurgency in the north will become history, The Guardian reports.

1. Security

Isiguzoro stated that it is public knowledge that the dominion of bandits and insurgents is giving northerners many sleepless nights, but that with the coming of an Igbo president, peace will return to the region, Punch also reported.

The group said Nigeria has a lot to gain when an Igbo president emerges (Photo: Ohanaeze Ndigbo)

Source: Facebook

2. Education

The secretary-general noted that the restoration of security will definitely reduce the rising number of out-of-school children who have fled their classrooms due to incessant kidnappings.

He stated:

“It’s obvious that the government’s incapacity to get lasting remedies for the insurgency and banditry is giving Northern leadership sleepless nights.

"But with Igbo investments worth N22 trillion and out-of-school Northern children rising to 19 million from the 19 Northern states, only a disciplined personality with Igbo entrepreneurial bravery and heroism can restore normalcy in the north."

3. Economy

In the area of economy, the socio-cultural group boasted that an Igbo national leadership will bring the country back to the place of prosperity and economic boom as the region has a lot of persons with integrity and willpower to inspire massive growth in the sector.

It said:

“Igbo Presidency 2023 will undoubtedly restore Nigeria to the path of greatness and economic prosperity as Igbo men and women of proven integrity and willpower are in abundance to give Nigerians the much desired good governance anchored in economic advancement.”

2023: Igbo presidency now a possibility, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Meanwhile, the organisation had expressed optimism that the southeast would get the presidency in 2023.

The group’s president-general, Prof. George Obiozor, stated this on Monday, April 19, at a press conference in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng gathered that he said their differences and divergent views would not rob the Igbo of the presidency in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng