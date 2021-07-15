The PDP has lambasted labour minister (state), Festus Keyamo, for defending Governor Matawalle who recently joined the APC

Insisting that Matawalle has to vacate the governorship seat for his deputy, the opposition party has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja

The opposition party lashed out at Keyamo for claiming that it cannot get the court to oust Matawalle from office

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it stands by its position that the deputy governor of Zamfara state, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, should be sworn in as the state governor.

According to the opposition party, Governor Bello Matawalle lost the right to occupy the office the moment he decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daily Nigerian reported.

The PDP insists the deputy governor of Zamfara state, Aliyu Gusau, should be accorded the statutory office of the state governor following Matawalle's defection to the APC. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP reiterated its position on the Zamfara saga in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Matawalle: PDP tackles Keyamo, demands his resignation

The PDP has dragged Matawalle to the Federal High Court in Abuja, asking for his sack.

However, the minister of state for labour and productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said the opposition party cannot get a favourable judgement.

Reacting, the PDP attacked the minister, saying his legal opinion is unintelligent, hogwash and unsolicited.

The party further asked Keyami to resign and join the legal team of Governor Matawalle if he is interested in defending him, Leadership also reported.

Political parties win elections in Nigeria, not candidates - PDP

The PDP further argued that Nigeria runs a party system, adding that candidates only act as the agents of their parties.

Citing the Supreme Court judgement on Faleke v. INEC, the opposition party argued that it owns the votes upon which Matallawe assumed office as the governor of Zamfara state.

It added that the votes are not transferable to the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Deputy governor moves to take over Matawalle’s seat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Gusau, the Zamfara state deputy governor, got the backing of the PDP to take over Matawalle’s seat as the governor of the northwestern state.

The deputy governor who remains in the PDP predicated his decision to unseat Matawalle on the 2019 Supreme Court verdict which voided the victories of all APC candidates at the elections.

It is, however, gathered that the Zamfara state police command blocked Gusau’s attempts to assume office as governor, a situation that prompted a reaction from the PDP on Sunday, July 11.

Source: Legit.ng