The PDP has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja over the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle

According to the PDP, the APC as a party did not participate in the last governorship election in the state and as such cannot have a governor

As a result of this, the party asked the court to compel the governor to resign and for INEC to conduct a fresh election

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to sack Zamfara Governor and his Deputy – Bello Muhammad Matawalle and Mahadi Aliyu Gusau – over their defection from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The request forms part of the reliefs being sought in a suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/489/2021 filed in the names of two PDP members from Zamfara State – Sani Kaura Ahmed and Abubakar Muhammed.

The PDP has approached the court to sack Zamfara governor over defection to APC. Photo: Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

The plaintiffs are contending that, in view of an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court, to the effect that the APC had no candidates in the 2019 governorship election in Zamfara State, having not conducted valid primaries, it would be unlawful for Matawalle and Gusau to retain their offices while defecting from the PDP to the APC, and thereby transfer PDP’s victory to the APC.

They want the court to,among others,declare that Matawalle and Gusua must resign from their offices before their defection to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election, within three months, for the PDP to replace them.

On Monday after listening to plaintiffs’ lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN) moved his ex-parte motion, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted an order of substituted service of the originating processes on the Governor and Deputy Governor.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP has approved a legal team led by a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Godwin Kanu-Agabi, to challenge the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle.

Matawalle recently joined the ruling APC from the PDP after the Supreme Court disqualified the APC in the Zamfara governorship elections in 2019.

The legal action was not limited to Matawalle, as it would also challenge the legality of the defection of members of the national and state assemblies from Zamfara state. Kanu-Agabi would lead a team of lawyers, including Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), when the suit challenging the defections would be filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja this week.

Also, a massive crowd of PDP supporters on Saturday, July 10 came out to welcome the deputy governor of Zamfara state Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.Gusau returned to the state for the first time since his decision to stay put in the PDP after his principal defected to the APC.

Those who accompanied the deputy governor include his father General Aliyu Gusau (rtd), and PDP caretaker committee members. Gusau, 32, had earlier expressed his resolve to remain in the PDP.

The deputy governor said he remains a member of the opposition PDP despite the move of his boss to the APC.

