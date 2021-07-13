Senator Rochas Okorocha is probably going through the worst time in his life as a Nigeerian politcian

The Imo state

The Foundation College known to be owned by Rochas Okorocha, was on Tuesday, July 13, sealed by the Imo state government under Governor Hope Uzodinma.

PM News reported that officials of the state government shut the college located at the Orji area of Owerri, the Imo capital.

According to Punch, the structure has been taken over by the Uzodinma-led government with immediate effect.

The institution has been taken over by the Imo state government (Photo: Rochas Okorocha)

Source: Twitter

Speaking on what some has described as the latest onslaught on Okorocha, Modestus Nwamkpa, the senior special assistant to Uzodinma on print media, said his principal is all out to recover assets looted by the former governor and his family members.

He stated:

“Governor Hope Uzodinma is committed to recovering all the properties of the state stolen. This is not a personal war it is just the implementation of the recommendations of the whitepapers of the various committees set up the government.”

However, reacting to this, Okorocha's media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the governor is only intimidated by the senator's political stamina and uses personal attacks to distract Imo people among whom he has no popularity.

Onwumeodo stated:

“This is just the renewal of his war against Okorocha after Okorocha and other strong APC chieftains in Imo State visited APC National Secretariat.

"Each time Uzodinma realises that the people are not happy with his style of governance, he using Okorocha’s name to distract the people but the truth is poverty and hunger pervade the atmosphere. He should be humble enough to consult Okorocha on how to govern the state.”

Source: Legit.ng News