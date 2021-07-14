The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state has lost another member of the House of Representatives, Kabiru Amadu, to the APC

Amadu dumped his party for the ruling APC to join hand with Governor Bello Matawalle, who had earlier left PDP for the APC

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Reps, read Amadu's letter which indicated his resignation from his party on Wednesday, July 14

FCT, Abuja - The Zamfara state chamber of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is again hit by another blow barely some days after the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle and some members of the National Assembly to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch reports that Kabiru Amadu, another member of the House of Representatives from the state formally announced his defection from the PDP to the APC on the floor of the chamber on Wednesday, July 14.

A member of the House of Reps from Zamfara, Kabiru Amadu, has defected to the APC. Credit: Kabiru Amadu.

Legit.ng gathered that the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, read the letter of defection from Amadu at the plenary on Wednesday, July 13.

Zamfara state deputy governor Aliyu Gusau remains in PDP

According to the report, Amadu is the last of the six members from Zamfara who had earlier declared their defection at the state level along with Governor Matawalle.

The governor had formally announced his defection from the PDP to the APC in Gusau, the state capital recently.

The 24 members of the state House of Assembly, all the three senators and six out of the seven members of the House had followed the governor to the ruling party.

Aliyu Gusau, the state governor and a member of the House representing Anka/Talata-Mafara Federal Constituency, Kabiru Mafara, have, however, remained in the PDP.

