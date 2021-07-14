One's personal style does not always have to be boring or predictable and adding glitter to a dull look is something fashion blogger, Alisha, knows all too well.

The beautiful ebony fashionista is definitely one content creator to look out for when it comes to style inspirations.

Alisha showed how to rock a shirtdress.

Her Instagram page, @tenwaystoweari, is - as the name suggests - dedicated to providing fashion enthusiasts with options when it comes to switching up their looks.

In a recent video shared on her page, Alisha shows fans how to rock a simple striped dress shirt in five fun ways.

In the clip, she starts off by wearing the dress in its original form before switching things up by wearing a belted denim mini skirt over the dress.

For the next look, she wears the shirt dress - now unbuttoned - over a pair of denim bum shorts and a white vest.

In the fourth look, she wears a short-sleeved loose sweater over the dress, and in the last look, she simply adds a white belt to the shirt dress.

Watch the clip below:

How to style an ankara shirt

It is no news that ankara fabrics thrive in many African societies due to their versatility. Every day, we see people come up with new and impressive designs coupled with video tutorials on how to rock these looks.

Back in the day, ankara attires were regarded as mostly church wears and also for attending weddings and other functions. However, this is no longer the case.

It is no news fashion bloggers have found the perfect home in the trending and fun app, TikTok. More often than not, we see creatives churning out fashion content and providing stunning style inspirations for their fans and followers.

A TikToker identified as @muuchinto, recently shared a pretty creative video in which she styled a puffy-sleeved ankara top in seven beautiful ways.

