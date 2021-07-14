Ankara prints have over the years proven to be versatile compared to how it was regarded back in the days, as more fashionistas have shown that they can be styled in fun, flirty, edgy and classy ways.

While the majority of Nigerian bloggers often lean towards European styles, there are those who have remained consistent with promoting the African style and we are totally here for it!

Some Nigerian bloggers have rocked ankara in style. Photo credit: @opeyemisdairy, @princessaudu, @debwritesblog

Back in the day, the popular ankara styles were mostly either skirts and blouses or gowns. In some cases, ankara fabrics were looked down on as many people considered English wears more sophisticated.

Well, this is no longer the case as a lot of Nigerian fashionistas have proven that there are many ways to achieve a stylish look using these African prints.

Below are five of such fashionistas rocking ankara styles with panache:

1. Opeyemi's Diary

This Abuja-based blogger is one talented style curator whose eye-catching ankara ensembles will definitely leave heads turning.

2. Style by Dolapo

This creative style blogger's Instagram page is the perfect go-to for ankara style inspiration as she often rocks elegant and classy looks.

3. Debs

This Nigerian blogger and entrepreneur is another fashionista to look out for. A brief trip to her Instagram page shows that Debs has a penchant for mixing prints and bold colours. Plus, it does help that she owns a fabric business too!

4. Princess Audu

Nigerian blogger, Sarah who is the face behind the brand, is another one who loves to dress up in African prints. Her style is easy breezy and we're here for it!

5. Adesewa Style Signature

This UK-based blogger is another fashionista who slays in ankara prints. This blogger sure knows how to turn regular-looking dresses into classy and elegant looks.

More Ankara queens

Nollywood film star, Tonto Dikeh is one woman who has become a trendsetter for ankara fashion lovers. Her love for creative styles and vibrant African prints often leaves fans anticipating what her next look will be.

The mother of one who appears to be a very loyal customer to Nigerian designer, Bibi Christopher, often steps out looking like a million bucks.

Tonto may be somewhat of a controversial star but we can all agree that when it comes to her fashion sense, she has got that on lockdown.

Source: Legit