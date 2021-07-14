The police in Imo are drastically limiting the access of IPOB members to hard substances in the state

Officers of the force in Imo have arrested some persons said to be linked to the supply of drugs to the terrorists

Moreover, security operatives have also recovered a large quantity of illegal substances from a drug baron in Imo

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Imo - A major drug baron who supplies hard substances to members of the Indigenous People of Ibo (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), Nnamuka Uchenna, has been arrested by police.

The Cable reports that the drug lord was recently arrested in the Umuaka Njaba local government area of Imo state.

It was gathered that security operatives were led to one Obinna Ohaji who happened to be the transporter disguised as a commercial driver.

The police said officers made the arrests through intelligence gathering (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

In his confession to policemen, Ohaji revealed that the substances recovered from him were meant to be delivered to an unknown lady in Rivers state, The Nation added.

He afterward led officers to the border between Imo and Rivers state where the middle person, a 17-year-old girl, who confessed to being the group’s supplier in Rivers, was tracked and nabbed.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Confirming the arrests, the spokesman of the police command in the state, Michael Abattam, said the suspects were possibly the ones distributing drugs to IPOB bases in Imo.

Serious trouble begins for IPOB as COAS Yahaya storms Imo, NA releases photos

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Faruk Yahaya, on Thursday, June 24, paid a visit to the Obinze Barracks in Imo state where he assessed troops of 34 Brigade.

Yahaya, who praised the soldiers for their bravery in the fight against attacks launched by IPOB, urged them to be loyal and exhibit a high sense of duty always.

A statement by the force's spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said Yahaya "expressed delight on the successes so far recorded by the troops and urged them to redouble their effort in order to consolidate on their successes."

Source: Legit.ng