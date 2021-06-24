Perhaps the presence of COAS Farouk Yahaya in Imo on Thursday, June 24, may send shivers down the spines of IPOB members in the state

Yahaya was at the Obinze Barracks in Imo to encourage Nigerian soldiers who have been withstanding attacks from the proscribed group for months

The NA's boss urged the troops to carry out their duties with the utmost professionalism to record more successes

Imo - Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Faruk Yahaya, on Thursday, June 24, paid a visit to the Obinze Barracks in Imo state where he assessed troops of 34 Brigade.

Yahaya, who praised the soldiers for their bravery in the fight against attacks launched by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), urged them to be loyal and exhibit a high sense of duty always, PM News reports.

Yahaya hailed the troops for the gallantry in their fight against terrorism in the state (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

A statement by the force's spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said Yahaya "expressed delight on the successes so far recorded by the troops and urged them to redouble their effort in order to consolidate on their successes."

The Nigerian Army chief, however, explained that more successes would be recorded through compliance to instructions and loyalty to superiors.

Be professional and alert

Moreover, the COAS called on the officers to always lead by example and ensure that troops are adequately informed of the missions to be embarked on.

Part of the statement also said:

"In a show of synergy, the COAS also paid a visit to troops of 211 Response Group, Nigerian Air Force, Owerri, where he implored the troops to be professional and alert at all times.

"He appreciated them for their spirit of jointness and synergy towards tackling insecurity in the state."

Army boss visits Enugu

Meanwhile, Yahaya on Tuesday, June 22, promised troops that his administration of the Nigerian Army would major in their welfare and all the support they need.

COAS Yahaya who paid his first visit to 82 Division NA at Abakpa Cantonment Enugu on Tuesday vowed to soldiers that he would provide them with the equipment to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

He, therefore, urged them to maintain steadfastness and utmost discipline as they engage in the ongoing war against terrorism in all parts of the country.

