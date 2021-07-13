BBNaija Uriel has reacted to a post by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson on the falsehood of waist trainers and slim teas

Yvonne stated that only a doctor, a person's mother and, the gym can give someone the body that they like

Uriel, however, disagreed with the actress, stating that waist training has been around since the 1800s

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

When Uriel Oputa went for the Big Brother Naija show, a lot of Nigerians saw a well-endowed woman. But a few years down the line, the reality star flaunted a slimmer version of herself.

Even though many do not believe her, Uriel insist that she did not visit any doctor to get work done. She noted that she worked on her diet, go to the gym and also waist trained.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

BBNaija Uriel talks about waist trainers online, says they work Photos: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

BBNaija Uriel talks about waist trainers

Ghanain actress Yvonne Nelson, however, got Uriel talking when she said waist trainers and slimming teas cannot give people the body they want.

Reacting to the actress' post, Uriel said waist trainers have been around since the 1800s which is why there is a huge market for it.

According to her, waist training helps to structure the body while one maintains a healthy lifestyle.

She said:

"We are Africans right ?? What happens after African women gives birth ? We bind/tie our stomach right?? Now if that isn’t old school waist training then I don’t know. So does waist training work? Look through my pictures I combine everything, Diet small small workout..

"From a size 16 to now. Yo let me continue biko. I can tell you this any woman who has struggled with their weight will know this.. when you put on a trainer and you can finally fit into a dress that feeling is gold!!! Work??"

Uriel also shared photos showing how women waist trained in the past. Swipe left to see more:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Nigerians react

janet_chinwe_ibeh:

"It works..mi don't use it but if our mothers us d wrapper on themselves after birth then,waist trainer works."

tiendasportsng:

"I think waist trainers work because I remember when our mothers used to wear girdles some weeks after giving birth and it helps them return to shape."

victoria_manyaa:

"It actually worked to get me back to my usual waist size after my son. I think it works too."

chiege_chi:

"They dont knw that they have to incorporate it with healthy lifestyle.. wear waste trainers, work out, eat right."

monalisa.stephen:

"Everything works depend on how you’re using it."

My tiny waist and curves are natural

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uriel addressed the people saying negative things about her body.

The reality star revealed the routine that keeps her tiny waist and curvy body in check. Her revelation was in a reply to people who were discrediting her hard work and attributing her body to surgery.

Uriel in her post asked trolls to get off her back, saying that her body is hundred per cent natural, and they have no idea how much work goes into getting herself to stay in shape. Oputa who has no problem with those getting their bodies worked on also asked people to give natural bodies some credit.

Source: Legit