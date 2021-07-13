Former BBNaija housemates Tacha and Mercy were highlights of the 2019 season of the reality show

The two ladies drummed up the biggest fan base and they also caught the attention of many with their fashion sense

Legit.ng has compiled some stylish photos of the ladies to see how they are holding it down when it comes to fashion

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija ) housemates, Natacha Akide and Mercy Eke were two ladies who got fans riled up during the 2019 season of the reality show.

Mercy caught the attention of many with her banging body, colourful wigs and stylish outfits while she was still in the house.

Tacha, on the other hand, didn’t impress a lot of people with her sense of style and fashion when she was still in Big Brother’s house.

BBNaija's Mercy Eke vs Tacha serve style inspo. Photo: @symply_tacha/@official_mercyeke

However, things speedily took an entirely different turn after she was disqualified from the show and reunited with the outside world.

Tacha 'slayed' to the letter for every public appearance she made and each photo shared on her Instagram page racked in thousands of praises and accolades from her fans.

Well, it has been about two years since the Pepper Dem ladies emerged as reality stars and one can’t help but wonder if they are still standing tall when it comes to making impressions with their looks.

Legit.ng has compiled some stylish photos of the ladies which they’ve shared since the start of 2021.

Check them out below:

1. The ladies look fiery in denim!

2. The ladies rock leather-outfits effortlessy

3. Go bling or go home!

4. Ladies in red!

5. The little black dress

Fans come for Mercy over statement about Ike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Eke recalled some moments in the Big Brother Naija house. The 2019 winner said she promised herself to have fun and not to hold back in letting people know that she is real.

Mercy noted that the ultimate goal was for her to get into the house as she auditioned four times before she was picked.

Looking back, Mercy also disclosed she would not have had anything to do with any male housemate.

Not many Nigerians were pleased with Mercy's statement about her involvement with housemate Ike as they reminded her he played a role in her emerging as the winner.

