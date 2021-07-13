Kulture's party was one in a million, and the latest photos show how the parents ensured it becomes the birthday of the year

From rides on chariot and pony to a ballon-arch that was nearly 20 metres long, the party was one Kulture will always remember

After a difficult 2020 with the pandemic lockdown, the parents wanted to give their daughter the best

On Saturday, July 11, Cardi B and Offset gave their daughter Kulture a birthday to remember that perfectly represented a party worth for a princess.

Cute videos and photos of the event went viral on social media, but Cardi has finally shared amazing snaps showing how incredibly classy and majestic the party was.

1. Cardi B and her daughter share a kiss during the party as dad Offset looks on.

Cardi B and Kulture share a sweet moment. Photo: iamcardib.

2. Beautiful snaps of the castle's setting.

This showed how glamourous the event was. Some of the fairytale princesses can also be spotted.

3. Cute arrangement

This set shows some of the activities that were set up for the kids, including cute tables, bouncing castles, slides and nice carriages with fairy books.

4. The tower crab and other delicacies

Cardi B taking a photo of a tower crab that was part of the amazing food in-store. The slide shows some fruits, all types of cakes, chocolate snacks and even meat.

5. Kulture and her dad

Father and daughter are inseparable, and it showed as the two prepared to leave home and as they left for the party.

6. The chariot ride

The family rode on a chariot to the party and were welcomed with music as they made their way in, with Kulture also enjoying a pony ride.

7. Family photo

Cardi B, Offset and Kulture take photos together. One could spot the huge and lovely six-tier cake for the birthday girl.

Kulture gets a Richard Millie watch

Legit.ng earlier reported that Offset presented his daughter with a stunning Richard Millie watch.

According to HipHopDX, the watch costs around N102m and many netizens could not believe how the young girl needed such a piece.

That was not the end as, during dinner time, Cardi presented her daughter with a stunning diamond necklace that screamed thousands of dollars.

The necklace had a mickey mouse, channel and letter K, purse, and Channel sign medallions on it, and Kulture did confirm that she liked it.

