China dismissed allegations from five US Congressmen that it was backing illegal mining in Nigeria, calling the claims “completely baseless”

The lawmakers had linked Chinese mining operations to terrorism funding in a bill presented to Congress, sparking a strong rebuttal from Beijing

The Chinese embassy in Nigeria insisted that its companies complied with local laws, contributed to communities, and were themselves victims of militant violence

The Chinese government rejected allegations made by five US Congressmen that it was sponsoring illegal mining in Nigeria.

Officials described the claims as “completely baseless” and expressed strong dissatisfaction with what they called “false accusations.”

Chinese Embassy Denies Claims of Terrorism Funding Linked to Mining Operations in Nigeria. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Nigeria said it opposed the claims and urged the media to stop spreading such reports. “We express our firm opposition and strong dissatisfaction, and request that the relevant media immediately cease spreading such false information,” the embassy declared.

Embassy defends mining companies

The embassy stressed that China required all its nationals to follow Nigerian mining regulations and maintained a “zero tolerance” stance on illegal activities.

It added that most Chinese mining companies in Nigeria had set “an exemplary record of compliance with Nigerian laws and regulations.”

According to the statement, Chinese firms had contributed positively to local communities by protecting the environment, creating jobs, and supporting economic development. The embassy also emphasised that Chinese mining enterprises were victims of terrorist activities rather than sponsors of them.

US lawmakers link mining to terrorism

The allegations were contained in a bill presented to the US Congress titled Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026. The bill, sponsored by Riley Moore of West Virginia, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Bill Huizenga of Michigan, Brian Mast of Florida, and Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, linked Chinese mining operations to terrorism funding in Nigeria.

The lawmakers argued that Chinese nationals involved in illegal mining were paying militias for protection.

“The Secretary of State should work with the Government of Nigeria to counteract the hostile foreign exploitation of Chinese illegal mining operations and their destabilising practice of paying protection money to Fulani militias,” the bill stated.

Allegations of religious violence

The bill claimed that militant groups had carried out organised attacks in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, leading to thousands of deaths among Christian communities.

It alleged that illegal mining operations were fuelling religious violence and enabling militias to commit atrocities such as targeted killings, hostage-taking, and forced displacement.

Two of the lawmakers, Mr Moore and Mr Smith, have repeatedly advanced the narrative of Christian persecution in Nigeria. They previously applauded President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

Previous reports of bribery

This was not the first time Chinese nationals had faced accusations of paying money to terrorists for access to mining sites.

A study by SBM Intelligence, a Lagos-based consultancy, revealed that Chinese companies had bribed militant groups in certain regions. The findings, shared with The Times in the UK, included videos of militant leaders boasting about their influence over mining operations.

Similarly, an investigation by WikkiTimes, a Bauchi State newspaper, reported that Chinese-affiliated miners had bribed the terror faction of Dogo Gide to gain access to mining sites in Niger State’s Shiroro Local Government Area.

China reaffirms cooperation with Nigeria

In its response, the Chinese embassy reiterated its respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty and pledged continued cooperation with Nigerian authorities. It said China was committed to strengthening mining governance and promoting “healthy, orderly, and sustainable development” in bilateral mining relations.

The embassy concluded by stating that China aimed to safeguard the rights of enterprises from both countries and deliver benefits to their peoples.

Organisations designated as terrorist entities by Canada

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada’s government released its updated list of organisations designated as terrorist entities as of 2026. Officials said the list was part of ongoing efforts to protect national security and to meet international obligations in countering terrorism.

The list included groups from different regions and backgrounds, ranging from Islamist militant organisations to far-right extremist movements and transnational criminal cartels.

Source: Legit.ng