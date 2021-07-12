For many Nigerians, the scene that got them most heartbroken during Sound Sultan's burial was when his wife Farida wailed while calling out her late husband's name, Lanre.

The many testimonies that poured out for the late singer included his devotion to his family and his love for his wife.

Lovely photos of Sound Sultan and his wife Farida. Photos: @faridafasasi

Source: Instagram

Sound Sultan got married to his long-term girlfriend, Chichi Morah who converted to Islam and changed her name to Farida, in 2009.

After three kids and over a decade in marriage, the couple did not stop showering love on each other. Their social media pages are filled with love affirmations for each other.

In this article, Legit.ng pays tribute to the legendary singer with throwback photos showing how much the couple loved and were devoted to themselves.

1. Most Valuable Person (MVP)

A scroll through Farida's page shows the mother of three referring to her late husband with the title.

2. Me and My Lover

Farida has a lot of throwback photos with her husband and she shares them at every opportunity that she gets.

3. Timeless

Farida and her late husband did a throwback showing what they looked like 15 years ago and after.

4. Blurry but in love

The couple was spotted in what looked like a car park as they posed for a photo.

5. Smile for me

Sound Sultan is known for his beautiful smile that shows off his dimple. Most of their photos also show the late singer's wife smiling wide.

6. Loverboy and his girl

The late Sound Sultan and his woman do not act like they have been together for a long time. Both of them act like a new couple.

7. Me and my guy

8. Owanbe partner

From the photos on Farida's page, the couple attended many industry events and family functions together.

9. Gossip partner

One of Farida's captions on IG says Sound Sultan is the first person she wants to tell every story to.

10. A day out with the boo

