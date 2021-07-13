KTS Dre is reported to have been shot outside the prison just after his release and confirmed dead on arrival in hospital

The rapper was with a 60-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot on the knee, and also a lady nearby was grazed by a bullet on her face - both survived

The 31-year-old rap musician was jailed in April for a bail violation in connection with a felony gun case

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A rapper from Chicago, US, was killed after being shot tens of times on Saturday, July 10, just after he was released from jail.

KTS Dre, a 31-year-old man, was killed in what is said to have been a planned attack just as he walked out of Cook County Jail.

Rapper KTS Dre Dead was just leaving jail after posting bail. Photo: Cook County Jail.

Source: UGC

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Abc7, the rapper, born Londre Sylvester, was with a 60-year-old woman when a car pulled up, and two men started firing dozens of gunshots.

This is said to have been a day after his fiancée had posted his bail, and he was struck in the face and chest. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The woman he was with was shot in the knee but confirmed to be in good condition after medical attention.

Another 35-year-old woman standing nearby was grazed by a bullet in her face and taken to hospital, where she was confirmed to be in great condition.

He has been in jail

Account to Fox2 Detroit, the rapper's KTS initials mean Kill To Survive, a phrase he also tattooed on his neck and added a target symbol.

Dre was reportedly identified as a certain gang member, and no arrests were yet to be made.

The 31-year-old was jailed in April for a bail violation in connection with a felony gun case. He was to return to court on July 27, 2021.

Since December, the late rapper was also said to have been under house arrest with a GPS Monitoring device attached to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Tattooed singer Suruche cries out from police detention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian singer identified as Suruche has called for the intervention of the authorities after claiming that he was wrongfully arrested and is being detained by police officers.

The tattooed singer took to his Instagram page with a narration of his harrowing encounter with the police.

Suruche claimed that he was arrested for no reason and was only able to put out the distress call after the officers released his phone for some minutes.

Source: Legit