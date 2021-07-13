Legendary singer 2baba has been mourning the death of his best friend and colleague Sound Sultan in his closet

The African Queen crooner has now taken to his IG page to share how hard it was for him to make a post about the late Sultan

2baba was, however, grateful for the gift of the late Mathematics crooner before he departed the world

Musician 2baba and the late Sound Sultan were some of the best friends in the entertainment industry. The men have been spotted gracing stages together, supporting each other's careers and attending family functions together.

Almost 72 hours after the death of Sound Sultan was publicised, the African Queen crooner has finally taken to his Instagram page to react to the sad news.

Singer 2baba reacts to Sound Sultan's death.

Source: Instagram

2baba makes a promise to late Sound Sultan

Sharing a photo of Sound Sultan, 2baba said he couldn't bring himself to make a death a post about him but he just had to do it. According to the singer, it still feels so unreal that his best friend is gone.

2baba then made a vow that he would ensure that late Sound Sultan's family will be safe and good.

He also expressed his gratitude for what the late Mathematics crooner represented in his life.

Nigerians react

Friends and fans of 2baba took to his comment section to pacify him on the loss of his dear friend.

deotheplug:

"He in a better place."

officialsimcard:

"A Part Of You Left we Know. Be Strong King."

asamaigor:

"The sweetest part of the post is the promise to look out for his family."

therealsugarman:

"I particularly thought of 2baba when we read about the exit of Sound Sultan.. Ah!!..na wah oh."

betsyish:

"Infact, everyone thought how will 2baba handle it. RIP Sound Sultan."

He always showed up

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teju babyface testified about Sound Sultan's good character as he mourned him.

Taking to the caption, he disclosed that a constant thing Sound Sultan did for everyone he knew was to show up for them.

According to the TV host, during the times when comedy shows had no money to pay artistes, the late singer showed up for them to support their shows without collecting a dime.

Source: Legit Newspaper