Lady Takes her Mum and Dad to Nightclub in America, her Mum's Reaction in the Video Got Many Talking
- A young lady sparked mixed reactions on social media as she shared a video from her nightclub outing with her parents
- In the hilarious video, she showcased her mum's reaction to the club's setting and seeing her smoke shisha
- Some social media users came hard on the lady for exposing her parents to such an atmosphere considering their ages
A young lady got many talking as she went on an outing with her parents.
The lady took her parents to a nightclub in Atlanta, United States.
In an Instagram video the lady with the handle @theeboujeeblackgirl shared, the trio were seen hopping in a car as they giggled in anticipation.
In another scene, the lady was seen smoking shisha from a pipe while her mother watched in disdain.
In the concluding scene, the mother could be seen scolding the lady for taking them to such a place.
Social media reacts
@hrm_amara stated:
"I AM CRYING!!!!!!! My auntie was NOT having it. I saw uncle trying to tap her to calm down."
@thedarryn said:
"Momma said she got on too much drip to be by a hookah set up."
@okoye wrote:
"Lmaoooo your mom came down the stairs like she was with it, then did a complete 180."
@britnkem commented:
"I honestly was WAITING for your moms response and she didn’t disappoint."
@ambitious_ammie reacted:
"I’m dead i can’t believe u took them there ….. u know that was too much for their hearts….. next time jus take them to dinner lol then your dad says “don’t post that.”
