A young lady sparked mixed reactions on social media as she shared a video from her nightclub outing with her parents

In the hilarious video, she showcased her mum's reaction to the club's setting and seeing her smoke shisha

Some social media users came hard on the lady for exposing her parents to such an atmosphere considering their ages

A young lady got many talking as she went on an outing with her parents.

The lady took her parents to a nightclub in Atlanta, United States.

The lady's mum scolded her

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video the lady with the handle @theeboujeeblackgirl shared, the trio were seen hopping in a car as they giggled in anticipation.

In another scene, the lady was seen smoking shisha from a pipe while her mother watched in disdain.

In the concluding scene, the mother could be seen scolding the lady for taking them to such a place.

Social media reacts

@hrm_amara stated:

"I AM CRYING!!!!!!! My auntie was NOT having it. I saw uncle trying to tap her to calm down."

@thedarryn said:

"Momma said she got on too much drip to be by a hookah set up."

@okoye wrote:

"Lmaoooo your mom came down the stairs like she was with it, then did a complete 180."

@britnkem commented:

"I honestly was WAITING for your moms response and she didn’t disappoint."

@ambitious_ammie reacted:

"I’m dead i can’t believe u took them there ….. u know that was too much for their hearts….. next time jus take them to dinner lol then your dad says “don’t post that.”

Source: Legit