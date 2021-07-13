A trending song called Dorime that is usually played in clubs recently made its way to a church service

In a video making the rounds on social media, the song was heard playing during a church service in Port Harcourt

Internet users had mixed reactions to the viral video as some saw the humour in it while others condemned the ‘worldly’ song

In recent times, clubs across Nigeria have been known to usher in drinks with a trending song popularly called Dorime.

Interestingly, the song which is known to be a club banger recently also found its way to a church in the country.

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng, a church goer recorded the moment Dorime was played in his place of worship in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Church goer records Dorime playing during service. Photos: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In the short Snapchat video, the person seemed amused that the song was playing as he recorded other congregants’ reactions to it.

However, they all did not seem surprised or moved seeing as other church goers sat quietly in their seats while the song played.

See the video below:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

After the short clip made the rounds online, internet users had interesting things to say about it. While some people found the whole thing amusing, others wondered why a popular ‘club song’ would be played in a place of worship.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ricky1new:

"He say one for the pastor, one for the ministers, two for the remaining church members."

Julietdiplomat:

"This song is for everybody especially those who give donations in church."

Lady_reina_:

"Wt*f, Lord have mercy."

Hc_dolls:

"Not funny, there are limits to everything."

Kuntaakinte_:

"The composer of dorime actually said the words in the song are actually not of any language. So it is actually meaningless. You can google it if u feel the need to argue."

Oluchi__victoria:

"Cool. Christianity shouldn’t be boring."

Fredrickblack_25:

"He sey two bottles of Moët for the choir, two for the usher and 3 for the pastor…Naija Na cruise abeg ."

Interesting.

Real voice behind 'one for the DJ, one for the hypeman' audio speaks up

After wrong reports made the rounds that late DJ Flexy Naija voiced the trending audio, the real voice behind it, Emmy Blaq, was forced to clear the air.

Taking to his Instagram page, Blaq made it clear that he was alive and not dead as earlier claimed. He also shared the original audio that had made headlines.

In his caption he wrote:

"Please am alive am not dead, d voice over of 5 bottles of Hennessy VSOP, it’s my content not for the Dj flexy .please let’s help to amend this news please may the soul of Dj flexy Rest In Peace …"

Source: Legit.ng