England were on Sunday, July 11, defeated by Italy in the final of the 2020 EURO tournament which was played at Wembley

Marcus Rashford who missed a penalty in the tie has tendered an apology stressing that England will come back stronger

The Manchester United star also explained that he will not apologize for who he is and where he came from

Marcus Rashford has tendered an apology for the penalty he missed in the EURO 2020 final for England against Italy which smashed the hopes of the Three-Lions winning a title since 1966.

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were the three players who missed the penalties for England against Italy and they were attacked by fans after the encounter.

English fans felt these three players betrayed them by the penalties they missed against Italy with Harry Kane and Maguire netting their own kicks for England.

According to the report on GOAL and Sky Sports, Marcus Rashford explained that he went into the EURO 2020 final with England with lack of confidence.

The Manchester United star also urged his teammates for them to put the defeat behind them and look forward to better days ahead.

Marcus Rashford's reaction

"I don't even know where to start and I don't even know how to put into words how I'm feeling at this exact time.

''My penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from.''

