England fan Custard Cream has claimed that England were robbed in the final of the EURO 2020 against Italy

Rashford, Sancho and Saka missed penalties as Italy beat the Three-Lions in the final of the tournament

Cream petitioned UEFA that the duel should be replayed claiming that the game officials were biased

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

UEFA body who are the people in charge of European Football activities have been told clearly by an England fan in a petition that the EURO final between England and Italy should be replayed.

Italians are currently celebrating winning the EURO 2020 title after beating England on penalties in the final in which Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka lost the decisive kick.

But before going in penalties, an incident occurred in the injury time when Bukayo Saka was attacking with the ball at full speed before being brought down by Giorgio Chiellini.

Bukayo Saka on the ground after a challege by Giorgio Chiellini. Photo by Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

Fans at the stadium were at the top of their voices shouting that the Italy captain should be sent off, but the referee only gave the Juventus star a yellow card.

According to the latest report on Sportsbible and Marca, a fan known as Custard Cream believes that the match officials in charge of the EURO 2020 final were biased and actually wanted England to lose.

Custard Cream's reaction

"The match on 11/07/2021 was not fair at all. After Italy only receiving a yellow card for dragging England players like they were slaves.

"All the pushes, pulls and kicks and Italy were still allowed to win? Definitely biased.

"Italy should have been given a red card for their game-play and the rematch should happen with a non-biased referee. This was not fair at all."

England's hopes of winning a title since 1966 were dashed in the EURO 2020 final as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed the penalties which condemned the Three-Lions to defeat.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Leonardo Bonucci was the hero for Italy in their EURO 2020 triumph at Wembley Stadium after scoring the crucial goal that helped them stretch the game into extra time, and then penalties.

Luke Shaw had given England the lead with a thunder of a shot from close range in the opening two minutes of the encounter after receiving a delivery from Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier.

The Juventus centre-back restored parity for the Azzurri in the 67th minute from the six-yard after what looked like an organised goal-mouth scramble situation.

Both teams, however, proceeded to the shootouts after playing 1-1 in 120 minutes and the trio of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford failed to convert their kicks.

Source: Legit