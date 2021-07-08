Emerging reports indicate that some politicians are not pleased with the manner the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, is handling the affairs of the party

A member of the House of Representatives, Shawulu Kwewum, has explained why it would be beneficial to PDP if Secondus steps down

Three governors in the opposition party have moved to the APC, namely Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Ben Ayade of Cross River, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has been asked to resign from his position due to recent defections suffered by the party.

Premium Times reported that the demand was made by Rimamnde Shawulu, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Donga/Takum/Wusa federal constituency of Taraba state.

Kwewum said the Secondus-led National Working Committee cannot reposition the party. Photo: Prince Uche Secondus

Source: Facebook

The publication stated that the federal lawmaker in a letter dated addressed to Secondus asked the chairman to step down in the interest of the party.

The lawmaker argued that the party is in a worse situation than when Adamu Muazu, former chairman of the party, was in charge.

He said:

…History is replete with examples of leaders who have had to leave their positions so that the people they lead will survive or prosper. In several of our cultures in Nigeria, leaders who lead their people into disastrous circumstances commit suicide!''

According to Vanguard, Shawulu said the resignation of Secondus should be seen as a sacrifice needed to save the PDP from getting weaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Reps member said:

''I plead with you sir to show leadership today and in the interest of the party, your good name, and the future of Nigeria to resign immediately as National Chairman.''

Meanwhile, the PDP was hit with another round of defections on Tuesday, July 6, after four members of the party in the House of Representatives moved to the APC.

The Nation reported that the lawmakers who defected the APC represent constituencies in Zamfara state.

The lawmakers claimed that the crisis within the PDP in their state prompted them to defect to the ruling party.

Source: Legit