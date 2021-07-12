A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has resigned his membership from the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Sani contested on the platform of the PRP to seek reelection into the Senate in 2019 after he fell out with the leadership of the APC in Kaduna state

The activist turned lawmaker represented Kaduna Central between 2015 and 2019 but was defeated by Uba Sani of APC at the poll

Kaduna, Kaduna - A former senator who represented Kaduna Central at the Senate during the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has dumped his party, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

The Punch reports that this was contained in a letter signed by the ex-lawmaker and addressed to the chairman of the party in ward six, Tudun Wada area of Kaduna state.

Former senator Shehu Sani has dumped the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). Credit: Shehu Sani.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the former lawmaker's letter was titled, ‘Formal notification of my decision to step aside from the party’ and dated July 9, 2021.

The letter read:

“I wish to formally notify you of my decision to step aside from the Peoples Redemption Party. This notice takes effect from today.

“I hope we shall continue to relate in the spirit of our struggle, our shared history, and our common ideological principles. Accept the best wishes of my highest regard.”

Before his defection to PRP during the build-up to the 2019 general election, Sani was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He, however, did not give any reason for leaving the PRP as he did not reveal the next political party he would join.

The PRP was created in the second republic and was led by the late elder statesman, Mallam Aminu Kano after his withdrawal from the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

