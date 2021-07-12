A Nigerian man has caused stir on social media as he marked the new age attainment of his Oyinbo wife

The man identified as Idris Busari while sharing memorable photos of the times they had shared described the lady as his love

Social media users gushed about their beautiful photos and penned kind thoughts for the celebrant and family

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to express love for his woman on the occasion of her birthday.

The man named Idris Busari described his Oyinbo wife Erica Lynn Busari as his love.

He shared memorable photos of his family Photo Credit: Idris Busari

He went on to share adorable photos on Facebook capturing his young kids and also times he shared with the celebrant.

From photos Idris shared, it appeared the couple's union was blessed with two kids.

Nigerians celebrant the Oyinbo lady with kind words

Isaiah Ayodele Ogundare wrote:

"Congratulations to her, many more in sound health and prosperity."

Timmy Tiimayi Abede commented:

"I knew when this journey began...

"Happy birthday to you my beautiful and lovely mother and wife of my great friend."

Kaycee More reacted:

"Happy birthday to your dear wife...lines continue to fall in pleasant places for her."

Olayemi M. Busari remarked:

"Happy Birthday my wife llnp God bless your New age kisses."

Osamor Godstime Sunday stated:

"Happy birthday to my friend wife God bless you."

Nigerian man shows off his young Oyinbo wife

Source: Legit Newspaper