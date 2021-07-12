A funny video has shown an ant taking away a piece of diamond in a jewellery shop before it was caught

In the clip, the insect rolled the diamond as if it was interacting with sugar or a piece of honeycomb

While many people wondered how an ant could be able to do that, others suggested that the ant may be a robot

A video that first went viral years ago showing an ant going away with a small but expensive piece of diamond off a desk in a jewellery shop has got newer reactions from people online.

It should be noted that the video is owned and was first shared by Viral Hog. In a re-post done by Daily Mail in 2021, the insect was dragging off the stone as it would a piece of sugar. In a rush to quickly gets its task done, it kept rolling it without taking a break.

An employee saw it

The ant was almost going to be successful if not that an employee at the shop quickly noticed the hilarious 'heist'.

Daily Mail funnily tagged the ant:

"The world's smallest thief."

The video quickly went viral online with over 200 reactions in a few hours after the re-post. Legit.ng gathered some of the hilarious comments below:

Susan Fleming Holm said:

"I hope they didn"t kill the ant when they "rescued" the stone. Did they pay for the rights to film the ant's incredible feat?"

Walter Schuffenhauer said:

"Too funny. Maybe he was trained. What would an ant do with a diamond."

Trish Franc said:

"Gee, I didn't know ants could be trained to steal like monkeys."

Fredy Temalagi said:

"The employee puts liquid sugar to the diamond."

Orlando Zagueer said:

"Well Is time for a ant pet."

