A young man identified as Molai Fahad Lashari has sparked interesting conversations online around the promising nature of starting small.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, July 10, the young man joined the "How it started vs how it is going" trend to showcase how his business has grown from the humble place it started.

He made great progress

In the first photo, the man's table only had a heap of green beans with what looked like cucumbers in a bag.

The second snap had his table with more farm produces. He now has onions and pepper.

His post has gone viral on different social media platforms. At the time of writing this report, it has over 700 likes on Facebook.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sohail Khan Indhar said:

"May Allah bless your sustenance and may I pray for you Brother."

Ghulam Mustafa Palari said:

"There is greatness in hard work."

Zahid Raza said:

"God has willed it, awesome."

Samiuallah Sanober said:

"Best wishes for you."

