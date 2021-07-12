The bandits who kidnapped the Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, have finally tabled their demands

Dahiru Abubakar, the spokesman of the Emirate Council, said the kidnappers are demanding a sum of N200 million to free the monarch and 13 others

Abubakar said the abductors also gave assurance that the emir and the other victims are in good condition

Kajuru, Kaduna state - The abductors of the Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, have demanded a ransom of N200 million, Daily Trust reported.

Recall that the emir and 12 other members of his family were abducted from his personal residence in Kajuru town in the early hours of Sunday, July 13.

Kidnappers of the Emir of Kajuru and 12 royal family members have established contact with the Kajuru Emirate council, demanding N200 million ransom.

Daily Trust stated that one of the emirate’s kingmakers confirmed that the bandits have reached out to them to demand N200 million.

The kingmaker added that negotiation is ongoing.

Victims in good condition

Channels TV also reported the development, citing the spokesman of the Emirate Council, Dahiru Abubakar, as its source.

Abubakar added that the bandits also assured them that all the victims are in good condition and were not being molested.

He said that the council is still appealing to the bandits to release the 85-year-old monarch and his relatives unconditionally, especially giving his fragile health condition.

Nigerians react

Monday Ebrimoni commented on Facebook:

"Gradually the country is tending to a fail state. The number (one) citizen took an oath to protect lives and properties, but the reverse is the case.

"Everyday we keep hearing bandits/kidnappers did this and that. Even if the situation is worst in North, we are one Nigeria and should condemn this ill governance."

Boomy Oladele said:

"Where is Minister for Negotiation? Gumi to the rescue. I guess these ones get enough foodstuffs.

"May God deliver us in Nigeria, may we Nigerians receive boldness to fight against these evils. Enough is enough!"

Akharaiyi Anderson Ebanehita said:

"I thought someone said kidnaping of this Emir was a joke taking too far. Now that the kidnappers are demanding 200 Million Naira, am waiting for that same man to say something."

Kaduna Speaker condemns Kajuru emir’s abduction

Meanwhile, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, the Speaker of Kaduna state House of Assembly has condemned the latest abduction by bandits in the northern state.

Zailani in reaction to the abduction of the Emir of Kajuru and other members of his family said the incident was a joke taken too far.

The speaker made the disclosure in a statement signed by Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, his special adviser on media and publicity on Sunday, July 11.

Police reveal how bandits kidnapped Kaduna emir

A security team comprising of police and army officers have commenced an operation to rescue the Emir of Kajuru and members of his family who were kidnapped by bandits.

The spokesman for the Kaduna state command, Muhammed Jalige, said the bandits who were armed with dangerous weapons when they attacked the monarch's palace took him to an unknown destination.

Jalige stated that the Kaduna police command was saddened by the latest attack in the state.

