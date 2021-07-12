Singer Sound Sultan has been heavily mourned by many Nigerians after losing the battle against cancer

Many have continued to mourn the much-loved musician who was laid to rest at a cemetery in New Jersey

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some socially conscious songs of the veteran Nigerian entertainer

Nigerians on social media woke up to a piece of heartbreaking news on Sunday, July 11, after the family of veteran music star, Olanrewaju Fasasi better known as Sound Sultan, announced the news of his death.

The singer had been battling cancer in the US for some months and his family revealed that he eventually lost the fight.

Sound Sultan who has been battling cancer lost the fight. Photo: @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

As expected, the sad news shook many Nigerians and music lovers on social media who had been wishing the singer well since the news of his sickness became public.

While many are taking out time to mourn Sound Sultan, it’s also an important time to celebrate the singer and his impact before returning to the bosom of the Lord.

Sound Sultan was known for making music that got people shaking their bodies on the dance floor while ruminating on the messages within.

He was never one that kept his music to the confines of women, alcohol and the flamboyant lifestyle that the majority of his colleagues try to portray.

From body positivity to singing about the issues in the country, he was definitely one singer that stimulated a feeling of responsibility in those who listen to his music.

To celebrate this amazing musician, here are some of his songs that touched on important societal issues.

1. Orobo

The 2013 record was an instant banger when it was released. It’s a song that spoke about body positivity especially for women and men who are on the plus size.

The singer also made sure to feature some plus-sized celebrities in the music video of the song in other to promote inclusivity and help them appreciate themselves more.

2. Motherland

The 2006 record was another smash hit that held Sound Sultan’s place in the heart of many music lovers.

His message in the song was clear ‘there is nowhere like home’. The singer urged those who make it out of Nigeria to always cast a look back and remember those they left behind.

3. Ole (Bushmeat)

Sound Sultan on this 2011 hit record addressed bad leadership among other things in the country. It was a song that reminded corrupt leaders and politicians that their days will always remain numbered.

4. Mathematics

This was one of Sound Sultan’s earliest songs that introduced him to a lot of kids and older Nigerians. The singer touched on brotherhood, bad governance, love among other things.

5. 2010

In the eponymous single named after the year 2010, Sound Sultan sang about the government and politicians who had promised heaven and earth in the year.

Colleagues virtually attend Sound Sultan's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sound Sultan was buried by family members and close friends in the US where he passed away.

Unfortunately, colleagues in Nigeria and other parts of the world couldn’t be physically present and they opted to attend the funeral service virtually. 2baba, Daddy Showkey, Eldee among others were spotted during the live Zoom coverage.

More condolence messages poured in for the much-loved musician who lost the fight against cancer.

