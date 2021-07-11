Zach Aguilar’s biography: age, nationality, movies and TV shows

Zach Aguilar is a voice actor from the United States. Throughout his career, he has voiced roles in various films, television shows, and video games. The Super Smash Bros. series and Genshin Impact are among the few video games he has voiced.

Aguilar started his acting training at the age of six. In 2014, he was the winner of the Bang Zoom Magi 2 Voice Acting Auditions!.

Profile summary

Full name: Zach Aguilar

Zach Aguilar Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21 February 1998

21 February 1998 Zach Aguilar's age: 23 years (as of 2021)

23 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 130

130 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Voice actor

Voice actor Twitter account: @airzach

@airzach YouTube account: airzach

airzach Website: zachaguilar.com

Zach Aguilar's biography

The voice actor was born in Los Angeles, United States of America.

How old is Zach Aguilar?

Zach is 23 years old. He was born in 1998 and his birthday is on 21st February.

Is Zach Aguilar Hispanic?

From one of his Twitter posts, he stated that,

"I'm a mix, but the big ones I know are Irish, Latino, Spanish, and Native American."

Thus, it is safe to say that Zach is of mixed ethnicity.

What is Zach Aguilar's nationality?

He is American by nationality.

How did Zach Aguilar get into voice acting?

Zach began his career as an on-camera actor, but he quickly recognized that he had incredible talent and the ability to perform a wide range of characters. As a result, he sought additional training from some of the industry's top voice-over performers. This aided him in sharpening his talents as a voice actor.

He made his debut in acting in 2008, where he played Corn in the television series Skip Beat!. Zach Aguilar is known for voicing anime characters. He has gained popularity for being the guy who voices Koichi in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable and Genos in One-Punch Man.

What anime characters does Zach Aguilar voice? The English voice actor of Genos is also a voice of Slaine Troyard in Aldnoah. Zero, Sieg in Fate/Apocrypha, and Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Zach Aguilar's movies and TV shows

Zach Aguilar has given his voice to characters from various films, TV shows, and games. Below is a list of movies, TV series, and videos games he has played a role in.

Films

2020: Demon Slayer: Mugen Train as Tanjiro Kamado

as Tanjiro Kamado 2020: Under the Riccione Sun as Furio

as Furio 2016: The Age of Shadows a s Joo Dung-Sung

s Joo Dung-Sung 2016: Garo: Divine Flame

2015: The Piper as Deok-Su

as Deok-Su 2014: The Admiral: Roaring Currents as Yi Hoe

as Yi Hoe 2014: Apokalips X

2011: Chalk as Zane

Video games

2021: Shadowverse: Champion's Battle as Protagonist

as Protagonist 2021: Scarlet Nexus as Luka Travers

as Luka Travers 2021: NieR Replicant: ver.1.22474487139... as Player

as Player 2021: Cookie Run: Kingdom as Espresso Cookie

as Espresso Cookie 2020: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

2020: Genshin Impact as Aether / Moon Carver

as Aether / Moon Carver 2020: Final Fantasy VII Remake as Jay

as Jay 2020: One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows as Genos

as Genos 2020: Persona 5 Strikers as Ango Natsume

as Ango Natsume 2020: Gyee as Sig / Su

as Sig / Su 2020: Yakuza: Like a Dragon as Sota Kume

as Sota Kume 2019: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim as Keitaro Miura

as Keitaro Miura 2019: Shenmue III

2019: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions as Sterne Leonis

Sterne Leonis 2019: AI: The Somnium Files as Ota Matsushita

as Ota Matsushita 2019: Pokémon Masters as Calem

as Calem 2019: Unheard: The Lethal Script as AD

as AD 2019: Fire Emblem: Three Houses as Byleth

as Byleth 2018: Judgement

2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as Byleth

as Byleth 2018: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV as Campanella

as Campanella 2018: Flipping Death as Harold / Elliot

as Harold / Elliot 2017: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III as Campanella

as Campanella 2017: Fire Emblem Heroes as Byleth

as Byleth 2017: The Letter

2016: Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk as Medinilla

as Medinilla 2016: Summon Night 6: Lost Borders as Ray

as Ray 2016: Shadowverse as Genos

as Genos 2015: Zombie Vikings as Machinist / Gnomes

as Machinist / Gnomes 2015: Seduce Me as Andrew Lewis

as Andrew Lewis 2014: Smite

2012: Phantasy Star Online 2 as Xiao

TV series

2021: Mars Red as Kurusu

as Kurusu 2020-2021: Tatty and Misifu as Mr. Morning / Shark / Wolf

as Mr. Morning / Shark / Wolf 2020: Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You as Nasa Yuzaki

as Nasa Yuzaki 2015-2020: The Seven Deadly Sins as Arthur Pendragon / Arthur

as Arthur Pendragon / Arthur 2020: Cagaster of an Insect Cage as Saif / Young Kidow

as Saif / Young Kidow 2020: Number 24 as Takumi Hidaka

as Takumi Hidaka 2020: Pokémon: Twilight Wings as Milo

as Milo 2019: The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened as Shun Kaido

as Shun Kaido 2019: Levius as Levius

as Levius 2019: The Bonfire of Destiny

2019: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as Tanjiro Kamado

as Tanjiro Kamado 2019: Carole & Tuesday as Roddy

as Roddy 2019: Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san as Nakai

as Nakai 2015-2019: One Punch Man as Genos

as Genos 2018: Beyblade Burst as Kyle Hakim / Kyle

as Kyle Hakim / Kyle 2018: Sword Gai: The Animation as Marcus Lithos

as Marcus Lithos 2016-2018: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as Koichi Hirose

as Koichi Hirose 2018: Back Street Girls as Kazu

as Kazu 2016-2018: March Comes in Like a Lion as Nikaido Harunobu

as Nikaido Harunobu 2017: HunkiePop as Tyler

as Tyler 2017: Fate/Apocrypha as Sieg

as Sieg 2017: Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu as Horikawa Kunihiro

as Horikawa Kunihiro 2017: Fuuka

2017: Chaos; Child as Forensics Guy

as Forensics Guy 2016: Occultic; Nine as Aria's brother

as Aria's brother 2015-2016: Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans as Takaki Uno

as Takaki Uno 2015: Heroes: Legend of the Battle Disks

2015: Charlotte as Male Student Komatsu / Takato

as Male Student Komatsu / Takato 2015: Minecraft Diaries as Zero

as Zero 2014-2015: Aldnoah.Zero as Slaine Troyard

as Slaine Troyard 2014: Your Lie in April

2014: Sword Art Online as Talken

as Talken 2013-2014: Kill la Kill

2013-2014: Hunter x Hunter as Colt / Citizens

as Colt / Citizens 2013: Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic as Choppo

as Choppo 2013: Blood Lad

2013: Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet

2012: One Piece as Gyro

as Gyro 2010-2011: Seinto Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meio Shinwa as Saro

as Saro 2008: Skip Beat! as Corn

Koichi Hirose's voice actor, Zack Aguilar is a talented voice-over artist and gamer. He has kept his personal life very private and away from the public.

