Zach Aguilar’s biography: age, nationality, movies and TV shows
Zach Aguilar is a voice actor from the United States. Throughout his career, he has voiced roles in various films, television shows, and video games. The Super Smash Bros. series and Genshin Impact are among the few video games he has voiced.
Aguilar started his acting training at the age of six. In 2014, he was the winner of the Bang Zoom Magi 2 Voice Acting Auditions!.
Profile summary
- Full name: Zach Aguilar
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 21 February 1998
- Zach Aguilar's age: 23 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 167
- Weight in pounds: 130
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- Marital status: Single
- Occupation: Voice actor
- Twitter account: @airzach
- YouTube account: airzach
- Website: zachaguilar.com
Zach Aguilar's biography
The voice actor was born in Los Angeles, United States of America.
How old is Zach Aguilar?
Zach is 23 years old. He was born in 1998 and his birthday is on 21st February.
Is Zach Aguilar Hispanic?
From one of his Twitter posts, he stated that,
"I'm a mix, but the big ones I know are Irish, Latino, Spanish, and Native American."
Thus, it is safe to say that Zach is of mixed ethnicity.
What is Zach Aguilar's nationality?
He is American by nationality.
How did Zach Aguilar get into voice acting?
Zach began his career as an on-camera actor, but he quickly recognized that he had incredible talent and the ability to perform a wide range of characters. As a result, he sought additional training from some of the industry's top voice-over performers. This aided him in sharpening his talents as a voice actor.
He made his debut in acting in 2008, where he played Corn in the television series Skip Beat!. Zach Aguilar is known for voicing anime characters. He has gained popularity for being the guy who voices Koichi in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable and Genos in One-Punch Man.
What anime characters does Zach Aguilar voice? The English voice actor of Genos is also a voice of Slaine Troyard in Aldnoah. Zero, Sieg in Fate/Apocrypha, and Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
Zach Aguilar's movies and TV shows
Zach Aguilar has given his voice to characters from various films, TV shows, and games. Below is a list of movies, TV series, and videos games he has played a role in.
Films
- 2020: Demon Slayer: Mugen Train as Tanjiro Kamado
- 2020: Under the Riccione Sun as Furio
- 2016: The Age of Shadows as Joo Dung-Sung
- 2016: Garo: Divine Flame
- 2015: The Piper as Deok-Su
- 2014: The Admiral: Roaring Currents as Yi Hoe
- 2014: Apokalips X
- 2011: Chalk as Zane
Video games
- 2021: Shadowverse: Champion's Battle as Protagonist
- 2021: Scarlet Nexus as Luka Travers
- 2021: NieR Replicant: ver.1.22474487139...as Player
- 2021: Cookie Run: Kingdom as Espresso Cookie
- 2020: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands
- 2020: Genshin Impact as Aether / Moon Carver
- 2020: Final Fantasy VII Remake as Jay
- 2020: One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows as Genos
- 2020: Persona 5 Strikers as Ango Natsume
- 2020: Gyee as Sig / Su
- 2020: Yakuza: Like a Dragon as Sota Kume
- 2019: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim as Keitaro Miura
- 2019: Shenmue III
- 2019: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions as Sterne Leonis
- 2019: AI: The Somnium Files as Ota Matsushita
- 2019: Pokémon Masters as Calem
- 2019: Unheard: The Lethal Script as AD
- 2019: Fire Emblem: Three Houses as Byleth
- 2018: Judgement
- 2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as Byleth
- 2018: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV as Campanella
- 2018: Flipping Death as Harold / Elliot
- 2017: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III as Campanella
- 2017: Fire Emblem Heroes as Byleth
- 2017: The Letter
- 2016: Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk as Medinilla
- 2016: Summon Night 6: Lost Borders as Ray
- 2016: Shadowverse as Genos
- 2015: Zombie Vikings as Machinist / Gnomes
- 2015: Seduce Me as Andrew Lewis
- 2014: Smite
- 2012: Phantasy Star Online 2 as Xiao
TV series
- 2021: Mars Red as Kurusu
- 2020-2021: Tatty and Misifu as Mr. Morning / Shark / Wolf
- 2020: Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You as Nasa Yuzaki
- 2015-2020: The Seven Deadly Sins as Arthur Pendragon / Arthur
- 2020: Cagaster of an Insect Cage as Saif / Young Kidow
- 2020: Number 24 as Takumi Hidaka
- 2020: Pokémon: Twilight Wings as Milo
- 2019: The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened as Shun Kaido
- 2019: Levius as Levius
- 2019: The Bonfire of Destiny
- 2019: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as Tanjiro Kamado
- 2019: Carole & Tuesday as Roddy
- 2019: Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san as Nakai
- 2015-2019: One Punch Man as Genos
- 2018: Beyblade Burst as Kyle Hakim / Kyle
- 2018: Sword Gai: The Animation as Marcus Lithos
- 2016-2018: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as Koichi Hirose
- 2018: Back Street Girls as Kazu
- 2016-2018: March Comes in Like a Lion as Nikaido Harunobu
- 2017: HunkiePop as Tyler
- 2017: Fate/Apocrypha as Sieg
- 2017: Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu as Horikawa Kunihiro
- 2017: Fuuka
- 2017: Chaos; Child as Forensics Guy
- 2016: Occultic; Nine as Aria's brother
- 2015-2016: Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans as Takaki Uno
- 2015: Heroes: Legend of the Battle Disks
- 2015: Charlotte as Male Student Komatsu / Takato
- 2015: Minecraft Diaries as Zero
- 2014-2015: Aldnoah.Zero as Slaine Troyard
- 2014: Your Lie in April
- 2014: Sword Art Online as Talken
- 2013-2014: Kill la Kill
- 2013-2014: Hunter x Hunter as Colt / Citizens
- 2013: Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic as Choppo
- 2013: Blood Lad
- 2013: Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet
- 2012: One Piece as Gyro
- 2010-2011: Seinto Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meio Shinwa as Saro
- 2008: Skip Beat! as Corn
Koichi Hirose's voice actor, Zack Aguilar is a talented voice-over artist and gamer. He has kept his personal life very private and away from the public.
