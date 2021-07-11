It is sound of celebrations and words of congratulations in the home of veteran actors Olu Jacobs and wife Joke Silva

Silva showers prayers on both her husband and son as their family has reasons to celebrate with both of them

Silva who attended her son's convocation ceremony also prayed for all the students graduating with him

It's a double celebration in the home of veteran actors, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva as the head of the family, and seasoned actor clocks 79.

On Sunday, July 11, Uncle Olu, or Sir J as many preferred to call him grows older and his wife could not contain her excitement as she went on social media to blow the trumpet and appreciates God.

Veteran actor Olu Jacobs clocks 79 a day after his last born graduates.

"Celebrations galore... Joy joy joy with joy my heart is ringing Joy Joy Joy His love for us is known ...HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sir J _olujacobs. Here is to good health, a sound mind, abundance, and longer life. "

Celebrities send good wishes to Uncle Jay

Betty Irabor

"Mr J . Happy birthday Sir"

Ini Edo:

"Happy bday uncle Jay"

Belinda Effah

"Happy Birthday Sir"

Mofe Duncan

"Amennn. Happy Birthday Uncle Olu."

Comedian Ali Baba's wife Mary Akpobome who is birthday mate with the veteran thespian wrote:

"Happy birthday Sir. An honor to share this day with you. God bless and keep you. Amen!"

Last child of the family graduates from university

Joke silva captioned her husband's post as a celebration galore and this is because on Saturday, July 10, the last born of the family, Gbenga Jacobs, graduated from the university.

This you can call a perfect birthday gift for Olu Jacobs and their family as his proud mom who attended the convocation ceremony showered not only her son but other graduating students with prayers.

They say the prayers of mothers go far.

Congratulations to the Jacobs family!

