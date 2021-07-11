Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is missing celebrating her daughter Michelle's birthday with her as she is studying abroad

The mother of two noted that she is proud of the young lady her daughter has grown to be while she said she is her bestie

The actress thanks her daughter for living up to the training she gave her and also for her academic excellence

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe can't be happier than she is as she celebrates the birthday of her first child Michelle on Sunday, July 11.

According to the actress, Michelle who is studying abroad turns 20. Calling her first seed her bestie, Mercy eulogised her daughter

"Look who is 20! Happy birthday to the first fruit of my womb!!!! My bestie

The mother of two who is known to throw parties on her children's birthday laments not be abroad with Michelle but she consoles herself that her daughter's absence is for good.

Mercy Aigbe's daughter Michelle turns 20, actress misses hosting a birthday party as she is studying abroad.

Not done with serenading her firstborn with sweet words, Mercy went on to talk about how proud she is of Michelle for who she has grown to be. And for her intelligence, the actress noted that her content creator daughter is a straight-A student.

"Michelle, I am super proud of the young lady you have become! Intelligent, hardworking, very smart, selfless, straight-A student, problem solver, humble, very respectful, calm ( and now very mature)... I miss our small fights, big fights ( you know those ones you tell me I am mean️), banters, gists, gossips ...I miss staying up late, discussing, anything and everything with you! We have been thru it all together my love! We have cried together, danced together, partied together , To God be all the glory for our lives! I pray and wish for the best for you my child! May you forever sparkle like the star that you are @michelleio__"

In another post, Mercy appreciates her daughter for always making her proud and not allow all the home training and teachings she gave to her to be in vain.

And then it dawned on the actress as she realised that Michelle will not remain her baby for life.

