The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has notified Muslims in Nigeria about a sacred month in the Islam calendar

The president-general of Nigeria of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs directed Muslims on what to do when they see the new moon

The religious leader urged Muslims to abide by the rules of the religion while discharging their duties

Sokoto state - The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed Muslims in the country to look out for the new moon of Dhul Hijja 1442AH from Saturday, July 10.

The Nation reported that the Muslim leader gave the directive on Friday, July 9, in a statement through the sultanate council in Sokoto.

Report moon sighing to sultanate

Abubakar, who is also the president-general of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), asked Muslims to report sighting of the new moon to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the sultanate.

The statement read:

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Saturday, July 10, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul Qadah 1442AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Dhul Hijja 1442AH.

“Muslim are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon on Saturday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.''

Vanguard reported that the sultan prayed for Allah’s help to encourage the Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

