Nigeria now has a new ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Adamu Mohammed Abdulhamid

Abdulhamid came from the office of Ibrahim Gambari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari

The new ambassador's efforts were vital to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's rise to the position of the WTO DG

Abdulhamid has bagged several degrees from top international academic institutions around the world

The appointment of Adamu Mohammed Abdulhamid as the Nigerian ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO) has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abdulhamid's new appointment, which will run for the next four years, was announced in a letter from the office of President Buhari's chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, Leadership reports.

Abdulhamid's appointment was approved by Buhari on Thursday, July 8 (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Before his latest elevation, the new appointee served as the acting head/ charge’ de’ affairs of Nigeria Trade Office to the WTO, Geneva, Switzerland, Punch also reported.

He was also the campaign coordinator of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva being very instrumental to her emergence as director-general of WTO.

The ambassador holds an MSC in Economics and International Development from Clemont Ferrand University, France, a Masters degree in Business Management and Leadership from London Graduate School, UK; a Doctorate certificate of International Relations and Economic Diplomacy from Commonwealth University, London.

EU reports Nigeria to WTO over restrictionn on products

Meanwhile, a complaint against Nigeria had been made to the WTO. The European Union (EU) reported Nigeria to the international organisation concerning the nation’s policy on dairy products.

Okonjo-Iweala made this disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday, March 16, during her visit to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Okonjo-Iweala said the global organisation had received a letter from the EU complaining about Nigeria’s restrictions on milk and dairy products.

While noting that the WTO will look into the complaint, the former minister of finance urged Nigeria to take advantage of the trade remedy initiative in place at the organisation to protect local industries.

