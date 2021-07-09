Popular Nollywood filmmaker, Ugezu J. Ugezu, has taken to social media to react to the fact that some people find his face intimidating

The director who shared a short video of his face revealed that there is nothing to be scared of because that is how he looks

Some of his colleagues who have worked with him gave reasons as to why his face might be scary to people

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Ugezu J. Ugezu has taken to social media with a post asking why many people appear to be scared of his face.

The movie director who shared a short clip of his face on his Instagram page disclosed that there is nothing more to it for anyone to be scared about.

Ugezu J. Ugezu's colleagues say he indeed has a look Photo credit: @ugezujugezu

Source: Instagram

He also noted that his look is just a montage and it's not that serious.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The filmmaker wrote:

"Just wondering why many people are said to be scared of my face. No be this face????? Nothing serious, all na montage."

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Colleagues react

Colleagues of the filmmaker who have worked on movie sets with him took to the comment section to hail him, and some people noted that his die-hard approach to acting gave him the tough look.

Read some comments below:

Ucheogbodo:

"Your face choke."

Georginaibeh:

"Arrrrh this Face that has a lot of reactions when an artiste doesn’t get your lines? THE METAPHYSICAL HIMSELF."

Tanaadelana:

"The sweetest soul."

Jerryamilo:

"Original Montage!!"

Armanijarmanisee:

"Face of the masquerade dey ''Off people na"

Njimoguemmanuel:

"Ayala but you are normal, only that you are die hard in acting."

Ogbonna_cecilia:

"Legendary!!"

Tinasilver4040:

"Ayaka!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Ugezu calls out celebrities

Ugezu pointed out the silence of Nollywood stars concerning the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

In an Instagram post, the popular Nollywood filmmaker started off by acknowledging that people had a right to live their lives.

However, he couldn't help but be stunned by how silent his 'super colleagues' were about the insecurity challenging the country.

Source: Legit.ng