The bandits who abducted 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Rido, Kaduna state, have rejected nine bags of rice offered by the school

Some unknown gunmen had on Monday, July 5, stormed the school and took the innocent children to an unknown destination

Wakili Madugu, the vice-principal of the school, said that bandits demanded 30 bags of rice and 20 bags of beans from the management of the school

Maraban Rido, Kaduna - Days after the abduction of their children, the parents and management of the Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Rido, Kaduna state, have raised money to buy foodstuffs being demanded by abductors of the 121 students of the school.

The Punch reports that a father of one of the abductees, who preferred to remain anonymous, said on Thursday, July 8, the school asked parents to pay any amount they could afford.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has reiterated efforts to get the kidnappers arrested. Credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Legit.ng gathered that the father said there was panic among the parents when they heard that the bandits threatened to starve the students if the items were not provided.

Abductors of students make demands

The newspaper noted that an official of the school said the bandits asked the parents to supply 30 bags of rice, 20 bags of beans and 10 kegs of palm oil.

It was gathered that the vice-principal of the school, Wakili Madugu, during an interview on Nigeria Info Abuja 95.1FM on Thursday, July 8, confirmed the quantity of food the bandits were demanding.

Sahara Reporters, however, reports that Madugu said that the gunmen rejected nine bags of rice as well as other food items offered by the school.

