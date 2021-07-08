Governor Dairus Ishiaku of Taraba state has stated that the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) should be two years instead of one

The governor of Taraba state, Dairus Ishaku, has been captured on camera advising that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should extend the duration to two years.

Governor Ishaku said this is important because corps members need to learn how to handle guns and defend themselves.

Darius Ishaku said corps members need to learn how to defend themselves with guns.

Source: Facebook

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @channelstelevision, the governor said one year should go into compulsory military training of the corps member, while the remaining one year should be dedicated to the social works the youths are doing.

In his words:

"If you leave, the NYSC I will say should be two years. One year for compulsory military training and the other one for the compulsory social works that they are doing now, so that anybody who graduates as an NYSC person can know how to handle the gun, can know how to defend himself."

Nigerians react to the video

@el_padre_101 said:

"I agree totally."

@omolara_omolewa_kike commented:

"Start with your children and yourself sir‍."

@iamcedar wrote:

"Time to make IQ test mandatory in Nigeria before taking any position in government."

@kingpaparazi said:

"Sorry sir we can't leave u on this."

